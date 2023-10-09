Home

Akshay Kumar gets bashed on Twitter for his new Vimal Pan Masala advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgan. Check reactions.

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled Again For New Vimal Ad With Shah Rukh Khan-Ajay Devgn 'Apology Ke Baad Bhi...'

Last year Akshay Kumar was trolled for doing a pan masala advertisement. He joined Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for the Vimal brand. Vimal Elaichi had announced the appointment of Akshay Kumar as a brand ambassador. After facing backlash, Akshay apologised his fans on social media saying, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi”. Now, a new ad video of Akshay, Ajay and Shah Rukh has been shared by the brand where they promote Vimal pan masala.

The tobacco brand’s ad begins with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn waiting for Akshay Kumar on the road near his house. However, Akshay is busy listening to music on his headphones. As soon as Ajay opens the packet of Vimal, Akshay comes down with the aroma of the product. Fans of Akshay Kumar get angry and call him ‘hypocrite’. One of the Twitter users said, ‘Apology karne ke baad bhi if he has joined hands with Vimal then we should ban him’. Another user said, ‘Aapko paise ki kami hoti hai toh kaam acha karlo, Pan masala kyun promote karke paise kamane hai?’

But someone apologized his fans and promised that no more new advertisement will be done from his side for this product #AkshayKumar #Vimal #INDvsAUS #ICCWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/pC6R5jJzOI — Saksham Yadav🇮🇳 (@saksham_yadav__) October 8, 2023

