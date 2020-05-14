After donating Rs 25 crores to the PM CARES fund, Rs 3 crore to BMC, helping Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy cinema, contributing Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police, now, Akshay Kumar gifts 1000 wrist bands to the Mumbai Police in another generous gesture to detect symptoms of COVID-19 as early detection of coronavirus can boost chances of survival. Also Read - Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Assures Training Restart For Indian Hockey Teams, Says Practice Will Resume in Controlled Environment

Being a brand ambassador of a leading health brand, the Sooryavanshi actor has again extended his help towards the Mumbai Police. These watches have sensors that detect body temperature. It is one of the biggest examples of technology helping in this time of crisis. Also Read - BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal Wants Players to Start Skill-Based Training Once Govt. Eases Down Lockdown Restrictions

Mumbai Police will be the first ones in the world to remotely track and manage the health of people. Also Read - Migrant Woman Sets Off With Disabled Son on Shoulders, Walks All The Way From Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar paid a tribute to the soldiers in white (doctors, nurses and medical staff) as well with a song Teri Mitti. The team of the original song came together for another version to dedicate frontline workers. It is a tribute to the healthcare workers and doctors who are tirelessly working for the welfare of the people amid the tragic coronavirus crisis.

Akshay has also been donating to various government funds and has been actively working towards spreading awareness and keeping people motivated to stay united in this time. He is a real hero.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a tough cop in Sooryavanshi, which is the next film in director Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama universe.