Home

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Highlights ‘Bharat’, Changes Title of His Film ‘Mission Raniganj’ – Check Motion Poster

Akshay Kumar Highlights ‘Bharat’, Changes Title of His Film ‘Mission Raniganj’ – Check Motion Poster

Akshay Kumar shared the motion poster of his film 'Mission Raniganj' as he highlighted 'Bharat' in the changed movie title. - Check Motion Poster

Akshay Kumar Highlights 'Bharat', Changes Title of His Film 'Mission Raniganj' - Check Motion Poster

Mission Raniganj Motion Poster Released: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited epic survival-thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is going to be unveiled to the movie buffs. The film is based on the true story of the brave mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 64 miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. The movie was earlier titled Capsule Gill highlighting on Akshay’s character who is the main protagonist. However, now the title has been changed which has been introduced in the recently released motion poster and teaser announcement. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is Akshay’s third film after Selfiee and OMG 2. Audiences are excited about his next project as OMG 2 has been well received.

Trending Now

AKSHAY KUMAR DROPS MOTION POSTER OF HIS THRILLER BASED ON RANIGANJ COALFIELDS RESCUE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

You may like to read

AKSHAY KUMAR’S SURVIVAL-THILLER USES ‘THE GREAT BHARAT RESCUE’ AMID INDIA-BHARAT DEBATE

Akshay released a series of pictures and a motion picture from his upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. He captioned his post as, “Heroes don’t wait for medals to do what’s right! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!” The film was earlier titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue. However, amid the India-Bharat debate during the ongoing G20 summit, it is believed the actor might have made changes to his film’s title.

For the unversed, opposition political parties in India raised objections on the mention of ‘President of Bharat’ while referring to President Droupadi Murmu instead of ‘President of India’ in the G20 dinner invite. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was referred to as ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’ during his Indonesia visit at the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit. Akshay Kumar is known for making films on nationalist themes. Therefore, it was evident for him to comply with the present national sentiment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES