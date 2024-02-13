Home

Akshay Kumar Insisted to See Shreyas Talpade After His Heart Attack, Deepti Talpade Reveals

Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti Talpade recently opened up about how Akshay Kumar was worried about Shreay's health and kept a track of his health. Deepti also added that Akshay regularly called and took health updates from Shreyas.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade recently returned from the hospital after being revived by doctors from experiencing cardiac arrest. The actor was reported stable after being aided with CPR and electric shock. During a recent conversation with ABP, Shreya Talpade’s wife Deepti revealed that Ahmed Khan and his wife made a visit to the hospital while the actor was kept under supervision. Deepti also stated that Akshay Kumar also kept a record of Shreya’s health over the call. Here’s what Deepti stated.

‘Akshay Kumar Used To Keep A Check On Shreyas Talpade’s Health,’ Says Deepti Talpade

While speaking to the media house, Deepti Talpade stated, “ Akshay Kumar kept calling me and asked, ‘Deepti should we shift him? You tell we will shift him to a different hospital.’ He again called me in the morning and said, ‘Let me please see him for two minutes. I just want to see him.’ I said, ‘You can come whenever you want.’ Hindi and Marathi film industry was there that day for us (sic).”

Shreyas’s wife also stated, “When the news broke out, Shreyas’ director Ahmed Khan and his wife came to the hospital at 11 at night. They were with me (sic).” Shreyas Talpade collapsed when the actor wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie Welcome to The Jungle, which stars Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors in pivotal roles.

Take a look at Deepti Talpade’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepti Shreyas Talpade (@deeptitalpade)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade27)

Shreyas Talpade Opens About His Health

As Shreyas Talpade recovered his health back, in a recent interview the actor spoke to ETimes and revealed, “I had never been hospitalised before in my life, not even for a fracture so I didn’t see this coming. Don’t take your health for granted. Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai. An experience like this changes your perspective towards life (sic).”

Shreyas further added, “I started doing theatre at 16 and became a professional actor at 20. For the past 28 years, I have just been focussing on my career. We take our families for granted. We think we have time. As a nation, we are not high on preventive care (sic).”

