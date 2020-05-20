Bollywood’s most versatile actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday shared a picture of himself sitting in a pink t-shirt, beige trousers and blue shoes. He said that it is better to sit out during the hard times of the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown induced by it. The Padman actor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself from an old photoshoot. He captioned, “Sometimes it’s best to sit it out 😷 #ThisTooShallPass”. Also Read - Athletes Won't Fear Returning to Stadiums For Training: Shooter Anjum Moudgil

Giving out a special message in the caption, the 52-year-old actor wants everyone to still be at home as it is the only place where you can be safe. The COVID-19 cases in India is increasing day-by-day. It has reached to 1,06,750 with 3,303 death cases and 42,298 recovered from the total. Also Read - ‘No Time to Play Politics’: Priyanka Urges UP Govt Again to Allow Congress to Ply Buses For Migrants

Take a look:



Kumar is one of the many Bollywood celebrities who have been helping out the government and the frontline workers to combat COVID-19. Last week, it was reported that actor Akshay Kumar has donated around 1000 GOQii smartwatches to the Mumbai Police and 500 to the Nashik Police. The watch collects the data of body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure on its COVID dashboard. This data is centrally monitored by the police. There are two more dashboards on the watch – health and wellness, that also track Body Mass Index and the footsteps.

Akshay had earlier donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund after which he donated Rs 3 crore to the BMC, followed by a donation of Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police.