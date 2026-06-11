Akshay Kumar is retiring? Actor says ‘Becoming a dog walker, electrician at home…’

Akshay Kumar addressed retirement rumours during the Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch. Here's what the Bollywood star said about stepping away from films and whether he will retire anytime soon.

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Akshay Kumar (PC: IMDb)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his strict work ethic, disciplined lifestyle and high-octane action stunts that earned him the title of Bollywood’s ultimate Khiladi, has broken his silence on reports of his retirement. During the trailer launch event of Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai, the star was asked whether he had ever considered stepping away from films after spending more than three decades in the industry. Responding in his witty humour and style, Kumar admitted that the thought of retirement occasionally crosses his mind, but only for a few moments.

Reports from the event suggest that the actor said he believes people should keep working for as long as they can and should only think about retirement in the final moments of life. His comments received loud applause from those present at the launch event.

Akshay Kumar addresses retirement rumours

During the trailer launch of Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday, Akshay Kumar addressed burning questions regarding his retirement plans. The actor said, “It happens at 4 in the morning, when I wake up. But after five seconds, I remember that I have to go for a shooting. After that, I remember that 300 people are waiting for me and I have to go to the set. So, it happens for five seconds. Then I think that I’ll retire the next day. Then I wake up at 4 in the morning and it repeats. So, 36 years have passed by doing this.” He explained that whenever the idea comes up, he remembers the responsibilities waiting for him on set and a lot of people who depend on a film project for work.

The actor also spoke about the importance of staying busy and productive. According to Akshay, work gives people purpose and energy. He joked that if he were to retire, he would probably end up taking on household chores or finding other ways to keep himself occupied. He shared, “What will happen if I retire? I’ll get a job as an electrician sitting at home. I’ll become a dog walker. I’ll become a gardener. I’ll get all the household chores. I think it’s better that I go to work. I won’t retire. That will be better.” The actor’s light-hearted remarks reflected his positive attitude towards work and life which created a fun environment at the launch.

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Akshay has long been known as one of Bollywood’s busiest stars, often working on multiple projects each year. His disciplined lifestyle and commitment to his profession have become a major part of his public image. As a result, many fans were not surprised to hear that he has no immediate plans to slow down.

Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch

The retirement discussion came during the highly anticipated trailer launch of Welcome To The Jungle, the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the plot revolves around, “Police officers Jay Bakshi and Sandhya hunt notorious criminal Raj Solanki, but Jai discovers Raj has an important connection to his own life”, as per IMDb.

The film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and more. The trailer has already generated significant buzz among fans who are giving mixed reactions, and many of them are excited to see Akshay Kumar return to a comedy role after Bhooth Bangla.

For now, Akshay Kumar remains focused on entertaining audiences, with Welcome To The Jungle set to be his next big release this 2026.