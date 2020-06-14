Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed shock over the news of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s demise. In his tweet, Akshay revealed that he is speechless and shocked, and remembered the late actor by appreciating his work in last film Chhichhore. “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family”, Akshay Kumar tweeted. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away; Sports Fraternity Reacts | SEE POSTS

Sushant was only 34-years-old. He hanged himself at his Bandra, Mumbai home. The news came out when his servant checked on him and alerted the police. A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and it is being reported that he was suspected to be under depression, police found anti-depressants pills in his house in the initial investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in Bollywood with Kai Po Che! and was last seen in Chhichhore. His other body of work includes films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Raabta among others. He was seen in the Netflix film Drive where he shared screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi.