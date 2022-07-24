Akshay Kumar is The Highest Taxpayer: Actor Akshay Kumar has been referred to as the entertainment industry’s top taxpayer. The Income Tax department has also given the actor a ‘Samman Patra.’ Khiladi Kumar is currently filming in the UK alongside Tinu Desai and his crew accepted the honour certificate on his behalf. The actor has consistently been among India’s biggest taxpayers over the previous five years, thus neither he nor his fans were surprised by this. According to Pinkvilla, “He has the maximum number of films today, as well as ruling the endorsement world. It’s no surprise for him to feature in the highest taxpayer list of India.”Also Read - ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Declared; Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link to Download Marksheet

In the third Hotstar Specials episode, Akshay Kumar enters the scene while holding Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is making her debut on the Koffee With Karan season 7. The most recent episode was enjoyable since the hosts were both funny and witty. Also Read - Viral Video: Two Peacocks Open Feathers At The Same Time, Leave Netizens Mesmerised. Watch

Akshay Kumar most recently appeared with Manushi Chhillar in ‘Samrat Prithviraj.’ The movie, however, garnered conflicting reviews and failed to draw audiences to the theatres. On the work front, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfie are Akshay Kumar’s next films. He’s also working on Oh My God 2.

