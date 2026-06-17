‘Akshay Kumar ke DNA mein hai ungli karna…’: Suniel Shetty on actor’s playful side

Suniel Shetty, who will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, could not stop raving about his co-star Akshay Kumar's playful side his exceptional sense of humour

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Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty (PC - Instagram)

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have starred together in several films since ’90s. Whether it was Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Mohra (1994), Dhadkan (2000), Hera Pheri (2000), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), or De Dana Dan (2009), the duo have entertained audiences across genres, especially with their comedy collaborations. Now, the much-loved pair is back once again in ‘Welcome To The Jungle‘. As the film’s release date is around the corner, Suniel sat down with ANI and shared his experience working on the third instalment of the popular franchise.

While recalling fun anecdotes from the sets of the film, Suniel could not stop raving about his co-star Akshay Kumar’s playful side his exceptional sense of humour. “Akshay ke DNA mein hai ungli karna… he has a natural instinct for pulling pranks, and that hasn’t changed. That’s why, even while performing a scene, he always tries to bring something different to it. Whether it’s acting or action sequences, he adds a touch of humour. There’s always an element of fun in the way he approaches things. He looks at a scene very differently from how most of us would.”He also spoke about how he is often left in awe of Govinda and Salman Khan, admiring their unique sense of humor and effortless comic timing whenever he watches them perform comedy scenes.

“Take Chichi Bhaiya (Govinda), for example. His sense of humor is in a league of its own. Whenever I shot with him, I would be left amazed, thinking, ‘I could never come up with something like that.’ And then there’s Salman. His dry, straight-faced humor is extraordinary. I think qualities like these are God-gifted. People who possess them, along with a good heart and a good soul, are able to perform the way they do,” Suniel added.

Suniel and Akshay’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is scheduled to be released on June 26. Apart from Akshay and Suniel Shetty, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.