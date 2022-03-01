Meri Jaan Meri Jaan Song: Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey is weeks away from its theatrical release. The Farhad Samji directorial has a stellar cast and its trailer has got the fans excited who are waiting with bated breath for its theatrical release. On Tuesday, a new song from Bachchhan Paandey titled Meri Jaan Meri Jaan was released. Akshay Kumar can be seen romancing Kriti Sanon in the music video and the two look like modern day Romeo-Juliet. With sparkling chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the melodious love song shot at some breathtaking locations in Rajasthan, has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharyaa.Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey Trailer Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon is Clearly on Fire - Watch

Watch the song ‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’ below:



Kriti, who had called this love song one of her favourite songs from the film, shared, “My favvvv Track of the album!! #MeriJaanMeriJaan song out now! LINK IN BIO.” Check out her Instagram post below: Also Read - ‘He Can Never Be Annoyed With Me’: Kapil Sharma Clears The Air Between Him And Akshay Kumar, Calls Him Big Bro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Akshay Kumar is Deeply Saddened, Says 'How Can One Forget Such a Voice'

Bachchhan Paandey promises all the elements of an out-and-out big screen entertainer – After the evil and deadly Maarkhayegaa that introduced audiences to the protagonist, Akshay Kumar in and as Bachchhan Paandey, the second song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan sung by B Praak and composed by Jaani, is guaranteed to pull at your heartstrings.

The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles but their character details are yet under wraps. Bachchhan Paandey is slated for a theatrical release on 18 March, 2022.