Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a Mumbai hotel to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. The UP CM has arrived here to launch a Rs 200 crores Lucknow Municipal bond at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday and meet several industrialists. According to the release issued by the UP’s Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the Kesari actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath to Meet Bollywood Producers to Discuss The Biggest Film City of Country

“Under our state’s Film Policy 2018, we are encouraging more activities related to films and their production. Local residents and actors also benefit from this as it would give them an opportunity to showcase their talent and have secure employment. We are ensuring that producers and filmmakers shooting in Uttar Pradesh are provided with all amenities and support,” Adityanath was quoted as saying in the release. Also Read - Lockdown Restrictions May Return in Uttar Pradesh Soon | Read Details

The UP Chief Minister also heaped praises for Akshay Kumar’s work in the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and inspiring people through the social message in the film. While thanking the UP CM for his support and endorsement of film shoots in Uttar Pradesh, the Bollywood actor also expressed his happiness over Adityanath’s decision to build a film city in the state.

Maharashtra: Actor Akshay Kumar called on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Mumbai’s Trident hotel where the latter is staying. UP Chief Minister will launch Rs 200 crores Lucknow Municipal bond at Bombay Stock Exchange tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BZVfiMd0Bk — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Apart from Akshay, the CM will be having one-on-one interactions with a few producers namely Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Sippy, Bhushan Kumar, Rajkumar Santoshi, Umesh Shukla, Madhur Bhandarkar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Manmohan Shetty among others.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Ministers Siddarth Nath Singh, Ashutosh Tandon, and ACH (Information Department) Navneet Sehgal visited BSE earlier today to oversee the preparations for the listing ceremony. In the past, the Chief Minister had attended several roadshows in Mumbai. At that time, he had met Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra among other well-known industrialists, the release stated.

In September, the CM had expressed intentions to set up the country’s biggest film city in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, including the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

(With inputs from ANI)