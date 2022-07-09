Capsule Gill: Akshay Kumar is one of the most busy actors of Bollywood with his back-to-back releases every year. Akshay is reportedly shooting for a biopic on the life of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 miners stuck inside the coal mine. Akshay is in London for the film backed by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnanai’s Pooja Entertainment. Akshay’s new film is currently in the making with the working title Capsule Gill. Akshay commneced shooting for the biopic July 4 onwards which is directed by Tinu Desai. Akshay is once again back with his Sikh avatar post Singh is King, Singh is Bling and Kesari. The producers, Pooja Entertainment, have blocked a humongous 100 acre isolated plot near the city for the film’s shoot, according to a Pinkvilla report.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on Joining Politics: 'I Do Whatever Possible...'

Check out this tweet by trade experrt and film critic Joginder Tuteja:

Also Read - Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on R Madhavan's Indirect Dig on Him: 'What Can I Say...'

Akshay Plays Brave Mining Engineer

Akshay’s Jaswant Gill biopic stars Kumud Mishra, Pawan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ravi Kishan, Virendra Saxena, Varun Badola, Rajesh Sharma, and Anant Mahadevan in stellar roles. “The principal shoot of the film will take place in this 100 acre plot over a period of 2 months. While the team started shooting on July 4, it is expected to continue until the end of August before calling it a wrap. Various shooting spots have been created in this multi-acre land, and the unit insists that this is the largest production unit for a Bollywood film in the UK. Over 300 people are involved in shooting of the film,” the pinkvilla report claims. The report further mentioned, “Special coal mining unit, sticking to the authenticity of the era gone by, has also been recreated in the UK. That’s not all, the team will also be shooting at a real coal mining spot in the outskirts of London.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar Speaks on Facing Box Office Clash With Aamir Khan... Again!

Akshay Gets Into The Skin of The Character

Akshay’s new avatar gets us nostalgic of his last epic action drama, Kesari where he played the brave Sikh soldier in British Army, Ishar Singh. “The Sikh avatar aside, Akshay has also put on some weight to suit the needs of this character. He has taken it as a challenge and there will be a gradual increase as shooting day passes by,” Pinkvilla reported. Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan releases on August 11, 2022. The actor also has Ram Setu and Selfie lined-up for release. Akshay is also teaming up with Tiger Shroff for Rohit Dhawan’s actioner Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

For more updates on Akshay Kumar and Capsule Gill, check out this space at India.com.