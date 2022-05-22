Akshay Kumar on North Vs South Cinema: Actor Akshay Kumar finally broke his silence over the North Vs South cinema debate. The actor stated that he is against the division of industries as this is how the British colonialists divided India. The Prithviraj actor said that he believes that North and South cinema are one common industry. Check out this post by Akshay on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Pooja Hegde is a Sight to Behold in Dreamy White Feather Gown, Makes Stellar Debut at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet | See Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



Akshay Cites British Divide And Rule Policy

According to an Indian Express report Akshay opined, “I don’t believe in this divide. I hate it when somebody says south industry or north industry, we are all a common industry. I think we should stop asking this question. It is important that we understand that this is how the Britishers came and divided us, they invaded us and ruled us. We don’t seem to have learnt our lesson, we are still not understanding this. The day we understand that we are all one industry, I think things will start working much better.” He further added, “This word ‘pan-India’ films and all, woh meri samajh ki bahar hai, (I don’t understand it). All I want is all the films to work, and that’s about it.” Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Makes a Statement With Hot Pink Valentino Suit Worth Rs 4 Lac - First Look From Cannes 2022

The debate started when Kannada star Sudeep and Ajay Devgn got into a controversy over their difference of opinion on Hindi being the national language. Sudeep had said that Hindi no longer had the status of national language. To this, Ajay Devgn responded with a tweet in Hindi asking him then why does he dub his films in Hindi? Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's Most Powerful Black Look is Here And Don't Miss That 'Tiger Faced' Diamond Choker - See Pics

Akshay had earlier also said in an interview that there is only one religion and that is being an Indian. The Prithviraj star told, “I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we haven’t looked at it on the basis of the religion.”

Akshay’s next Prithviraj will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 3. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the epic sage is about Indian warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan portrayed by Akshay. Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana also play stellar roles in the magnum opus.

For more updates on Akshay Kumar, check out this space at India.com.