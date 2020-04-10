Actor Akshay Kumar has been leading from the front when it comes to donating money to various funds and helping those in need in the times of the coronavirus lockdown. After donating a huge amount of Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES, the actor has made a separate donation of Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The money is expected to be utilised for the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers. Also Read - Muskurayega India: Akshay, Ayushmann, Kartik , Kriti, Bhumi Spread Positivity in Inspiring Song

According to a report in Mid-Day, Akshay has once again set an example by helping the BMC financially and also by creating awareness on his own social media handles by making various videos about the cause. The report mentioned an official from the BMC saying the actor has been helping them without any fanfare for the last few days. He said when Akshay got to know that India is facing a rising demand to produce PPE, he decided to make the financial contributions. "Through his social media videos, Akshay has been creating awareness about social distancing and the need to stay home. When it came to his notice that India, like other countries, is racing to produce PPE to meet the rising demand, he pitched in financial support," the BMC official said.

The joint municipal commissioner of the BMC, Ashutosh Salil, confirmed the news of Akshay's donation and revealed that he got in touch with the commissioner a few days back and worked on the financial assistance. "We have been ensuring that funds don't get stuck in multiple procedures as we can't afford delays. The money donated by him will go into the general fund that will be used for (the production of) PPE, masks, gloves and rapid testing kits," he said.