Akshay Kumar – Tobacco Row: Actor Akshay Kumar was recently seen in a pan masala advertisement for a tobacco brand with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. Despite the fact the endorsement was for an elaichi product, netizens found it bad and trolled him and others for promoting tabacco brand. Now, a social media user has dug up an old cigarette ad of Akshay Kumar after a video of him in which he could be heard saying he has and will not endorse a tobacco product went viral.Also Read - Ajay Devgn Breaks Silence on Endorsing Gutkha Brand, Netizens React to His 'Should Not be Sold' Statement

Three years back in a video, Akshay Kumar had said that he is getting offers from many guthka pan masala companies for marketing their product, but he don’t want to risk the health of people. Here’a a glimpse of the clip. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Issues Public Apology After Netizens Call Him Out For Problematic Ad- Check Viral Tweets

Watch the viral video of Akshay Kumar here:

Canadian #AkshayKumar 3 years back said that he is getting offers from many guthka pan masala companies for marketing their product, but he don’t want to risk the health of people. Today, he joined #VimalPanMasala group along with Drug Accuse Aryan Khan’s Father and Ajay Devgan. pic.twitter.com/NGd2SKNVHM — The Tall Indian (@LiberalAadmi) April 14, 2022

Also Read - Hera Pheri 3 To Crack: Upcoming Big Movies Of Akshay Kumar That Will Release In 2022 - Watch Full List

Here are memes and hilarious reactions from netizens after Akshay Kumar’s statement

One of the users wrote, “Herogiri phu-phu karne mein nahi, thu-thu karne mein hain”. A Twitter user said that he wished there was more honesty in Kumar’s statement. “Since it is an honest clarification, I’d wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir”, a fan wrote a tweet.

Since it is an honest clarification, I’d wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/40g6GwcoWl — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) April 20, 2022

SALMAN KHAN VS AKSHAY KUMAR There is a difference between promoting a pan masala “BRAND” & “ELYICHI” UNDERSTAND THE DIFFERENCE pic.twitter.com/VzckwrwiWu — SAVAGE BATMAN (@SavageBatman_) April 19, 2022

One more Akshay Kumar ad for Red & White cigarettes pic.twitter.com/YJhucxLdSP — L Λ L I T (@justlalit) January 16, 2019



Akshay Kumar on Thursday, apologised to his fans and announced that he is withdrawing his association with the brand. The actor faced heavy criticism from his fans. The 54-year-old actor posted a message stating, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association… With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause”.