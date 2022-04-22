Akshay Kumar – Tobacco Row: Actor Akshay Kumar was recently seen in a pan masala advertisement for a tobacco brand with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. Despite the fact the endorsement was for an elaichi product, netizens found it bad and trolled him and others for promoting tabacco brand. Now, a social media user has dug up an old cigarette ad of Akshay Kumar after a video of him in which he could be heard saying he has and will not endorse a tobacco product went viral.Also Read - Ajay Devgn Breaks Silence on Endorsing Gutkha Brand, Netizens React to His 'Should Not be Sold' Statement
Three years back in a video, Akshay Kumar had said that he is getting offers from many guthka pan masala companies for marketing their product, but he don't want to risk the health of people. Here'a a glimpse of the clip.
Watch the viral video of Akshay Kumar here:
Here are memes and hilarious reactions from netizens after Akshay Kumar’s statement
One of the users wrote, “Herogiri phu-phu karne mein nahi, thu-thu karne mein hain”. A Twitter user said that he wished there was more honesty in Kumar’s statement. “Since it is an honest clarification, I’d wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir”, a fan wrote a tweet.
Akshay Kumar on Thursday, apologised to his fans and announced that he is withdrawing his association with the brand. The actor faced heavy criticism from his fans. The 54-year-old actor posted a message stating, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association… With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause”.