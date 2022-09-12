Akshay Kumar’s Hairstylist Dies: Actor Akshay Kumar’s hairstylist Milan Jadhav, who had worked with him for more than 15 years, died. Akshay had penned an emotional note for him with a throwback picture from the sets. In the picture, Akshay stood with his head on one side as Milan fixed his hair. Akshay captioned the post on Instagram, “You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years…Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano💔 Om shanti🙏🏻.Also Read - Cuttputlli Review: Akshay Kumar's Mystery Thriller Keeps You on The Edge of The Seat

Akshay Kumar’s fans also mourned the demise of Milan on the comment section. One of the users wrote, “It’s quite difficult to hear about people who died in very young age. RIP. Milan.” Another fan said, “Milan was Too Good ….Om Shanti.” A Twitter user said, “It’s terrible news. I remember him. Our Humko Deewana Kar Gaye was his first film and then onwards he has been a part of your journey to date. May his soul Rest in Peace. Tragic.” Also Read - Ram Setu Movie: Subramanian Swamy Sends Legal Notice To Akshay Kumar, Others For ‘Distorting’ Facts

Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute to Milan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Also Read - Akshay Kumar is King Viserys Targaryen in House of The Dragon? Fans Find Uncanny Resemblace - Check Funny Tweets

May his soul rest in peace.