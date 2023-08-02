Home

OMG 2 trailer release pushed after demise of Bollywood art director Nitin Desai

Akshay Kumar announced that the trailer launch of his next, OMG 2 has been pushed to tomorrow, August 3, as a mark of respect to the late Bollywood art director Nitin Desai.

OMG 2 trailer release postponed. (Photo credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar who will be next appearing on the silver screen with the much-anticipated sequel, OMG 2 has announced that the trailer launch of his film has been pushed to tomorrow, August 3, as a mark of tribute to late Bollywood art director Nitin Desai. He was found dead at his Karjat studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district today morning on August 2. If the reports are to be believed, Nitin Desai had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan. A bankruptcy court even admitted an insolvency petition against his company recently.

After receiving the shocking news of Nitin Desai’s sudden demise by suicide, Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to pay tribute. He said, “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity.He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss.”

Additionally, sharing the team’s decision to delay the trailer launch event slated to take place today, the actor stated, “Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11 am. Om Shanti.”

OMG 2 has been in the news ever since its inception, especially for its controversial elements. The movie was recently approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Going by the reports, the censor board has given the movie an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate with a total runtime of 2 hours, 36 mins and 10 secs.

About OMG 2

Touted to be a satirical comedy, the movie is a sequel to the 2012 outing OMG – Oh My God!. Made under the direction of Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Govind Namdev, and Arun Govil in crucial roles.

For the unaware, OMG 2 will lock horns at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s action drama Gadar 2. Financed by the production banners Cape of Good Films in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, and Wakaoo Films, Amalendu Chaudhary has cranked the camera for the flick. Suvir Nath is on board the technical crew as the editor.

