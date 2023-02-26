Home

Akshay Kumar was recently lauded by producer Ekta Kapoor as she slammed 'insensitive tabloid culture' amid 'Selfiee' box office failure.

Akshay Kumar Praised by Ekta Kapoor: Akshay Kumar’s mega-budget action-dramedy failed to impress the audiences on its second day. In-spite of all the hopes, after the success of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022), Drishyam 2 (2022) and Pathaan (2023), there were hopes with Selfiee. However, the Raj Mehta directorial raked in lesser earnings than Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada. The second day collection estimates of Selfiee stood at Rs 3 Crore which is quite low for an Akshay starrer. The movie is an official remake of the Malayalam hit Driving Licence featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran. While Driving Licence was made within a controlled budget of Rs 4 Crore, Selfiee has costed producers around Rs 110 Crore inclusive of the amount spent on advertising. As Akshay is being criticised for the failure of his films, Ekta Kapoor has come forward to his rescue and praised the actor.

AKSHAY KUMAR LAUDED BY EKTA KAPOOR AMID SELFIEE BOX OFFICE FAILURE

The producer took to her Instagram stories and captioned her post as “Akshay Kumar is the most reliable, dependable actor to work with!!! Depressing tabloid culture of bringing someone down to highlight his lows is a hugeeeeee low in itself!!!” She also added “Insensitive” at the end of her quote. For the unversed, movie business analyst Taran Adarsh had expressed his disappointment by referring to Selfiee’s poor performance at the box office on Day 1. He tweeted, “#Selfiee at national chains… Fri / Sat biz…#PVR: 64 lacs / 87 lacs #INOX: 43 lacs / 60 lacs #Cinepolis: 23 lacs / 36 lacs⭐️ Total: ₹ 1.30 cr / ₹ 1.83 cr Nett BOC. DISAPPOINTING.” Referring to the movie’s Saturday collection he wrote in his post “#Selfiee struggles on Day 2… The big jump – so essential after a disastrous start – is clearly missing… The poor biz continues to shock, sadden and demoralise the industry… Fri 2.55 cr, Sat 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 6.35 cr+. #India biz.”

Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharucha, Mahesh Thakur, Meghna Malik, Abhimanyu Singh, Adah Sharma and Kusha Kapila in crucial roles.

