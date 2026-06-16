Akshay Kumar reacts to Farah Khan’s statement on treating helicopters like taxis in Tees Maar Khan: ‘Main paise kha gaya…’

Farah Khan's latest behind-the-scenes story from the Tees Maar Khan shoot has left fans amused. The filmmaker recalled how Akshay Kumar would fly to the set by helicopter daily, prompting a hilarious exchange between the two.

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Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Tees Maar Khan

Bollywood fans love hearing stories from film sets, especially when they involve stars whom they love a lot. Over the years, Akshay Kumar has built a reputation for being one of the industry’s most punctual and hardworking actors. Whether it’s arriving on set before everyone else or maintaining a strict routine, his professionalism has often been praised by filmmakers and co-stars.

However, a recent incident shared by filmmaker Farah Khan has given fans a glimpse into Akshay’s working style during the filming of Tees Maar Khan. What started as a conversation about old shooting memories quickly turned into a hilarious exchange, with Farah recalling how the actor travelled to the set in a way that left everyone surprised.

Farah Khan revealed Akshay Kumar used to travel by Helicopter

In a recent conversation with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Rajpal Yadav for the promotions of Bhooth Bangla’s OTT release. Farah Khan recalled the shooting schedule of Tees Maar Khan in Malshej Ghat. According to the filmmaker, most of the cast and crew stayed near the location because travelling from Mumbai every day would take several hours.

Farah revealed that despite the long distance, Akshay Kumar chose to return home after pack-up every evening and still managed to reach the set before everyone else the next morning. When those present wondered how he managed such a routine, Akshay casually revealed that he travelled by helicopter.

Farah shared, “We were shooting for Tees Maar Khan in Malshej. The call time was 8 am every day. Everyone stayed there because it was about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Mumbai. But Akshay would go home every evening after pack-up and return by 7:45 the next morning.” To this Rajapal Yadav asked, “How?”, after which Akshay said, “I travelled by helicopter.” She further said, “For the first time in my life, I saw an actor treat a helicopter like a taxi. But to his credit, he was always on time.”

Akshay Kumar’s reply

Akshay Kumar responded to Farah’s comments in his humorous style. Defending himself, the actor pointed out that his mode of transport did not create any inconvenience for anyone else. When Farah joked that he had used up all the production budget, Akshay immediately replied that she had actually earned the most money from the film. He said, “But how was it anybody’s problem? I was the producer myself.” Farah replied, “And so was I.” The exchange then turned playful, with Farah joking, “Mere saare paise kha gaya (He eat all my money)”. To which Akshay replied, “Main paise kha gays (I eat your money)? You made the most money on that film”. Farah laughed and said, “Call Ronnie and ask him about our money.”

About Tees Maar Khan

Released in 2010, Tees Maar Khan was directed by Farah Khan and starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. Although the film received mixed reviews upon release, it performed decently at the box office and later developed a strong cult following among audiences. Over the years, several scenes, dialogues, and songs from the film have remained popular on television and social media.