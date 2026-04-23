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Akshay Kumar reunites with Vidya Balan for Anees Bazmees next, says Good luck charm of our jodi...

Akshay Kumar reunites with Vidya Balan for Anees Bazmee’s next, says ‘Good luck charm of our jodi…’

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have worked together in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, and Mission Mangal. This movie will be their fourth collaboration.

Akshay Kumar reunites with Vidya Balan (PC: ANI)

Actor Akshay Kumar is reuniting with longtime co-star Vidya Balan, with the duo set to feature in Anees Bazmi’s next project. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video of himself, boarding a flight with Vidya Balan, suggesting that they have kicked off to Keralam for their next film together. “Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



The post quickly caught the fans’ attention, with many expressing heavy anticipation in the comment section.

Notably, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have worked together in notable films like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Heyy Babyy’, and ‘Mission Mangal’. Further details about their next film are yet to be unveiled.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla‘ recently opened in theatres.Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. (Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s film fails to achieve double digit)

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Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on April 16, 2026, 9 PM onwards.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Akshay called the film a “real horror comedy” and clarified that it is completely different from his earlier hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. “Nahi ye bilkul alag hai (No, this is completely different). ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’..usme psychological thriller, horror..horror bhi nahi tha psychological comedy thi (That was more of a psychological comedy This is a fantasy. Iske andar vakai mein koi bhoot hai ya nahi dekhna hai (In this, whether there is a ghost or not, you have to see.) Yeh actually kahunga to asli mein horror comedy hai (So if I say, this is a real horror comedy),” he shared.

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