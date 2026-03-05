Home

Akshay Kumar reveals his biggest wish: ‘To spend more time with…, main 120 days…’

Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse of his personal life, admitting that even the time he sets aside for his family still feels insufficient.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently spoke about his desire to spend more time with his family despite his busy schedule. In an upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, which he hosts, the actor shared his thoughts during a heartfelt conversation with a contestant. While interacting with contestant Namita on the show, she asked Akshay about one thing he still wishes for in life. She asked him, “Abhi aisi kaunsi cheezein hain life mein jo aapki khwahish hai?” (What is something you still wish for in life?) The question led to a candid moment where the actor opened up about wanting to make more time for his loved ones.

Responding with his usual humour, Akshay Kumar first joked with a smile, saying, “Meri khwahish hai ki yeh aakhri question ho,” which made everyone on the set laugh. However, he soon gave a more heartfelt answer that touched many people. The actor said that one of his biggest wishes is to spend more time with his family.

Opening up further, Akshay shared a glimpse of his personal life. He revealed that out of 365 days in a year, he tries to set aside around 120 days just for his family. Even then, he feels that the time still isn’t enough to be with his loved ones.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla that also stars Rajpal Yadav and Wamiqa Gabbi.

He also is currently seen hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune.

On the personal front, the actor is married to forner actress and author Twinkle Khanna. The couple is blessed with two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitaara.

