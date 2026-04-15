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Akshay Kumar reveals why he didnt eat samosa for over 15 years: It makes me...

Akshay Kumar reveals why he didn’t eat samosa for over 15 years: ‘It makes me…’

Actor Akshay Kumar in a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune revealed the reason behind not eating popular street food Samosa.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently made a surprising revelation about his diet while hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune. While interacting with contestants Vidhi Bharani, Riwaj Ghimire, and Nilam Rajput, the actor shared why he has avoided eating the popular Indian snack samosa for more than 15 years.

Akshay Kumar faces this problem with samosas

Contestant Vidhi was seen asking Akshay if it’s true that he hasn’t eaten a samosa in the past 15 years to which Akshay casually replied, “what’s wrong with that?”. Vidhi further is seen asking how he could resist something as delicious as a samosa. To this, Akshay then explains that it’s not about dieting or putting on weight; he simply avoids samosas because they cause acidity, which makes him uncomfortable. He added, “Jab maine woh gaana bhi kiya tha ‘Jab Tak Rahega Samose Mein Aaloo’ maine ek bhi nahi khaya tha,” leaving everyone surprised.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor even at almost 60, keeps extremely fit and is completely health conscious.

Reportedly, the actor likes to sleep on time and wake up before dawn. In fact the actor also likes to perform all of his stunts in movies, however difficult, all by himself. Akshay follows a disciplined lifestyle and prefers having his last meal of the day before 7 PM.

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On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla that also stars Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and late veteran star Asrani. The movie is set to release on the 16th of April

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