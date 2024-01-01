Home

Akshay Kumar Rides Bike With Daughter Nitara in Maldives And It’s The Cutest Way to Begin New Year – See Viral Pics

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted enjoying his New Year vacation with his family on Maldives. Take a look at this adorable moment captured by Twinkle Khanna on camera.

Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar was seen celebrating the New Year with his family on the Maldives island. His wife, Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of her husband and daughter enjoying their stay at a private resort. On her social media, the actor was seen enjoying a bicycle ride with his daughter Nitara. Here are some adorable pictures of the father and the daughter creating beautiful moments.

Akshay Kumar Enjoys His Vacation Stay At Maldives

The photo is adorable as her daughter is seen leaning on her father and taking in the view. On her Instagram stories, Twinkle Khanna posted a photo of Akshay Kumar wearing a blue shirt and white shorts, riding a bicycle. His daughter, whose face is not visible, is seated in the back and enjoying the ride, leaning her head on her father’s back. Although there’s no caption, the short video shared on Instagram story looks incredibly endearing.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram Story:

Akshay Kumar’s Professional Front

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to announce that his upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is scheduled to release in April 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Eid. He wished everyone a happy new year and urged them to mark their calendars for Eid 2024 to catch the movie in theaters. Akshay also unveiled a new poster featuring himself and Tiger Shroff having a great time jet skiing.

The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by David Dhawan and was released in 1998, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. In contrast, the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, announced in February 2023, is expected to be the biggest blockbuster of 2024. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the film will feature Akshay, Tiger, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, known for his recent appearance in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

According to a November 2023 report by Pinkvilla, the filming of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is likely to commence in January 2024. The production will start in India on January 15, followed by the international leg of the film. The pre-production work is in full swing, and Ali Abbas Zafar is back in India to kick off the journey of Bade Miyan in the upcoming year, as per a source cited by the entertainment portal.

Watch this space to get more updates on Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan!

