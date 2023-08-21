Home

Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Speculations About Paying Sunny Deol’s Home Loan

After the Bank of Baroda cleared in their statement that actor Sunny Deol’s villa is not scheduled for an e-auction and the loan has now been revoked as it was part of a ‘technical glitch’, actor Akshay Kumar‘s team rubbished the rumours stating that he won’t be paying Sunny’s home loan. Recently, a report claimed that actor Akshay Kumar has come forward to help actor Sunny Deol with his loan repayment to save his home in Juhu. The spokesperson said these claims are “absolutely untrue”.

“As part of the deal, Sunny Deol will then repay the loan to Akshay Kumar in a stipulated time,” read the report, with sources claiming that Akshay would be paying around Rs 30-40 crores to settle Sunny’s loan. Dismissing the claims, Akshay’s spokesperson said, “All such claims are absolutely untrue”.

A day after the statement was made, on Monday, the bank withdrew the auction notice for the Juhu bungalow and explained that the e-auction for Sunny Deol’ Juhu villa has been retracted due to technical reasons. The correction notice read, “Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below mentioned Property: All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049. Bearing New Municipal assessment No. 00121047 situated in registration District and Sub district of Mumbai Suburban.”

