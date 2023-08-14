Home

Akshay Kumar Says OMG 2 Was Made For School Kids And Teenagers

Akshay Kumar recently visited the cinema halls to check the first-hand reaction of the audience to his latest release, OMG 2. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media.

Akshay Kumar on OMG 2. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar’s latest release OMG 2 reached the silver screens on August 11 and has been creating quite a storm among movie buffs since then. Recently, protagonist Akshay Kumar surprised cinemagoers as he visited a theatre during the screening of OMG 2. After the film was released, everyone including parents voiced their disapproval regarding the ‘A’ rating of the movie awarded by the Central Board Of Film Certification. As Akshay Kumar visited the cinema halls to check the first-hand reaction to the flick, he was elated to hear all the tremendous feedback.

Akshay Kumar on OMG 2’s ‘A’ certificate

In the clip posted by makers Viacom18 studios on their official Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar revealed that OMG 2 was actually made for school kids and teenagers, “Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai joh teenagers ke liye bani hai. Actually yeh sab school main dikhana chahiye (The funny thing is that this is the first adult film which is made for teenagers. This should be shown in schools).”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viacom18 Studios (@viacom18studios)



Meanwhile, before the release of the movie, Akshay Kumar and the team protested against the ‘A’ certification given to the movie by the CBFC. The makers made all the ‘modifications’ to the film suggested by the Censor Board, and despite that, OMG 2 was awarded an ‘A’ certificate instead of a ‘U/A’ certificate. Now, only people above the age of 18 are able to watch the film.

Netizens react to Akshay Kumar’s video

Reacting to the video, several netizens supported Akshay Kumar’s claim that OMG 2 should be given a ‘U/A’ certificate. One of the Instagram users wrote, “U/A certificate should be given as sex education is very important.” Others shared fire emojis in the comment section of the post.

On the other hand, a couple of parents who were present at the show agreed with Akshay Kumar. They were quoted saying, “We should start this petition to take off the Censor Board’s A rating.” Another one claimed, “It has to be U/A. Everyone has to see this movie.” One of the parents also said, “A certificate ko hatake U/A certificate karwana chahiye.”

About OMG 2

Conceptualised and helmed by director Amit Rai, OMG 2 deals with the importance of sex education in schools.

For the unaware, the movie is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God!, featuring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead.

