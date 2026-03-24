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Akshay Kumar scared of Dhurandhar 2 box office mania? Makers to postpone Bhoot Bangla like Toxic? Actor says…

Akshay Kumar scared of Dhurandhar 2 box office mania? Makers to postpone Bhoot Bangla like Toxic? Actor says…

Will Akshay Kumar postpone Bhoot Bangla amid Dhurandhar 2 mania and blockbuster box office run? Here's what the actor said.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to perform well at the box office, keeping the film industry buzzing. Aditya Dhar’s work has garnered praise from many filmmakers, with Rajinikanth recently offering his compliments. The film’s success has led to a few releases being pushed back to avoid competition, including Prabhas’ Toxic. Coming up next is Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan.

The actor-director duo’s reunion has fans eager. Bhooth Bangla aims to revisit the horror-comedy genre, hoping to replicate the success of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Yet, the box office is currently favouring action thrillers. In particular, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform exceptionally well, making the competition tougher. Despite this, Akshay Kumar remains confident about the content of his film.

Akshay Kumar is confident about Bhooth Bangla



Akshay Kumar is confident that Bhooth Bangla will not be affected by the Dhurandhar 2 wave at the box office. He believes that his reunion with Priyadarshan after more than a decade is a celebration for moviegoers. Kumar also clarified that although the genres may seem similar, the story and presentation of the two films are completely different. The film is produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It also stars veteran actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is set to hit theatres on April 10.



Dhurandhar 2 creates havoc at the box office

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently dominating the box office. Released on March 19, the film has grossed over Rs 850 crore worldwide in just five days. This sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar has attracted audiences with its realistic treatment, intense action, and strong thriller elements. Such has been its impact that many major producers chose to postpone their films to avoid clashing with it. In this scenario, releasing a light-hearted horror comedy is being seen as a significant risk.



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Will Bhoot Bangla create history at box office?



Bhoot Bangla, releasing on April 10, has a strong opportunity at the box office. While Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is attracting younger audiences and action lovers, Akshay Kumar’s film is expected to appeal more to family viewers. With sequels performing well after the Rs 1300 crore success of Dhurandhar, this move by Akshay Kumar could act as a balancing factor in Bollywood. It will be interesting to see whether Priyadarshan can once again recreate his magic and strengthen Akshay Kumar’s “comedy king” image at the box office.

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