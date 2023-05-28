Akshay Kumar Seeks Holy Blessings at Divine Badrinath Temple – Watch

Home

Akshay Kumar went to seek blessings at ancient Lord Badrinath temple, early morning on Sunday. - Watch

Akshay Kumar Seeks Blessings at Divine Badrinath Temple: Akshay is currently on a pilgrimage spree. After visiting the holy Lord Kedarnath temple, the actor now set on his voyage to seek blessings of Lord Badrinath. Akshay prayed at the divine Lord Badrinath temple early morning on Sunday. The actor has always respected tradition and customs and has also expressed his deep faith in spirituality. His reverence towards Indian cultural heritage has established him as a national icon. Akshay has also been part of movies that are about social reforms and patriotism. His recent Badrinath trip is breaking the internet and his fans are hailing the actor for being closer to the roots.

CHECK OUT AKSHAY KUMAR’S VIRAL PICS AND VIDEOS FROM HIS LORD BADRINATH TEMPLE VISIT:

Akshay Kumar at Badrinath today at 6.30 am 😂💥 pic.twitter.com/JV7uFjtlO3 — Makya (@ccdx_2) May 28, 2023

AKSHAY KUMAR SEEKS LORD BADRINATH’S BLESSINGS

Akshay donned a black hoodie and track pants as he made his way through the crowd escorted by the police. The security personnel also dispersed the crowds to make way for the Selfiee actor. Akshay greeted the crowd with folded hands as they cheered for him. He also shared a video from his helicopter ride as he flew towards Badrinath above the mountains. The Selfiee actor captioned his post as “The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand!! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words. जय बदरी विशाल (Hail Badri Vishal) 🙏.

Akshay began his career in 1991 with Saugandh and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller Khiladi. Later, he also worked in action films such as Mohra and Jaanwar and romantic movies like Yeh Dillagi, Dhadkan, Andaaz, and Namastey London. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming projects including OMG 2, Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others.

