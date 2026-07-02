Akshay Kumar sells two luxury Mumbai apartments for Rs 12.38 crore, earns profit of Rs…

Akshay Kumar has reportedly sold two premium residential units in Mumbai after holding them for several years. The latest property move highlights a strong return on investment in the city’s real estate market.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/akshay-kumar-sells-two-luxury-mumbai-apartments-for-rs-12-38-crore-earns-profit-of-rs-3-38-crore-8463672/ Copy

Akshay Kumar sells two luxury Mumbai apartments (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has once again made headlines for his real estate moves after selling two premium apartments in Mumbai’s Mulund area for a combined Rs 12.38 crore. The transaction has drawn attention not only because of the high-value deal but also due to the strong return on investment he has earned over the years. The actor had originally purchased these properties nearly nine years ago, and the latest sale highlights how Mumbai’s luxury housing market continues to show steady appreciation. The apartments are part of a high-end residential project and were sold to a private company, marking another successful property exit for the actor.

Inside Akshay Kumar’s Mulund property deal

As per reported by Hindustan Times, the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Akshay Kumar sold two luxury apartments located in Oberoi Enigma on LBS Road in Mulund West. Each apartment was sold for Rs 6.19 crore, bringing the total deal value to Rs 12.38 crore. The buyer has been identified as Sunny Home Care Private Limited.

Each unit comes with a carpet area of 1,886 sq ft and includes three dedicated car parking spaces per apartment, making it six parking spaces in total for the transaction. The sale deeds for both properties were officially registered on June 30, 2026. The buyer also paid stamp duty of Rs 37.14 lakh per apartment, amounting to Rs 74.28 lakh in total.

Purchase price and profit details of Akshay Kumar’s lavish properties

Documents reveal that Akshay Kumar had purchased both apartments in October 2017 for approximately Rs 4.49 crore each. This means the actor has earned nearly Rs 1.70 crore profit per apartment. Overall, the transaction reflects an estimated gain of around Rs 3.38 crore, marking a strong appreciation of nearly 38% over nine years. The Mulund transaction is another example of Akshay Kumar actively managing his real estate portfolio. The property, located in a premium Oberoi Realty development, has seen consistent demand due to its location and luxury specifications.

Recent property activity in Mumbai by Akshay Kumar

This is not the only major real estate transaction involving the actor in recent months. On June 2, 2026, Akshay Kumar sold two apartments in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali East, for a combined Rs 7.1 crore. One unit was sold for Rs 5.75 crore with a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft, while a smaller unit of 252 sq ft was sold for Rs 1.35 crore. Both deals were registered on the same day and involved buyers including Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal.

The actor had originally purchased these Borivali properties in 2017 for Rs 3.69 crore, showing a significant appreciation over time. Earlier reports also indicated similar returns of nearly 92% on other properties sold in the same locality, reinforcing his active participation in Mumbai’s real estate market.

Welcome to the Jungle box office update

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar continues to remain active on the film front as well. His ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle (also known as Welcome 3) has performed strongly at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 87.65 crore net in India within its first six days.

The film also earned Rs 24.95 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to Rs 129.37 crore against an estimated budget of Rs 125 crore. Featuring an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani, the comedy has opened to a solid commercial response both domestically and internationally, strengthening its position in the ongoing box office race.