Akshay Kumar shares hilarious college crush story on Wheel of Fortune: ‘Padosiyon ne peet diya’

Bollywood’s ultimate entertainer, Akshay Kumar, has built a career on action, comedy and impeccable timing. But in an upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune, the actor reminded audiences that long before the superstardom and blockbuster hits, he was just another college boy trying — and failing- to impress his crush. What began as a playful exchange between contestants quickly turned into one of the most memorable moments of the show.

Akshay Kumar’s college crush confession goes viral

The conversation took a nostalgic turn when a contestant named Adarsh recited a shayari. It sparked a friendly debate about love and effort, with fellow contestant Anit remarking that “men should make the effort, but they often fall short.”

That was all the cue Akshay needed.

Opening up about his younger days, he said, “Mujhe yaad hai, main apne time ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj se kareeban 40 saal pehle main college mein tha, toh main ek ladki ko bahut chahta tha. Maine uske liye gaana seekha aur mera ek dost tha jisko guitar chalana aata tha. Main sacchi mein keh raha hoon, main uske ghar ke bahar jaake gaana gaya aur woh guitar baja raha tha. Maine gaana gaya, uske baad pata hai kya hua?”

The audience leaned in, expecting a dramatic twist or perhaps a romantic success story.

‘Mehnat zyada hone se bhi pitai hoti hai’

With perfect comic timing, Akshay delivered the punchline: “Uske jitne bhi neighbours the, unhone mujhe peeta. Hum dono ne maar khayi.”

The studio burst into laughter.

Adding his trademark humour, he concluded, “Mehnat zyada hone se bhi pitai hoti hai.” The candid admission struck a chord, not just because it was funny, but because it revealed a side of Akshay rarely seen, the awkward, hopeful college boy willing to stand outside someone’s house and sing.

The anecdote quickly became the highlight of the episode, proving once again that Akshay’s real-life stories can be just as entertaining as his on-screen roles.

From college romance to family man

Today, Akshay Kumar is married to author and former actress Twinkle Khanna, and the couple shares two children, Aarav and Nitara. Over the years, he has often spoken about how life experiences, both embarrassing and meaningful, shape a person’s journey.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, slated for release in April 2026.

If this episode of Wheel of Fortune is any indication, fans can expect not just star power, but also stories straight from the heart — even if they come with a side of “maar khayi.”