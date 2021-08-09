Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has been gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom. The Bollywood actor recently shared a BTS video on social media featuring a few behind-the-scenes action sequences. In the video, we get a glimpse of Akshay practising hard during takes as he tries to perfect each and every shot. The actor who is known for his fitness had to go the extra mile while training and shooting for his character in the film in the middle of the jungle. Akshay motivated the entire crew to participate and make the most of the training sessions. In the video, Akshay mentioned that his wife, Twinkle Khanna was present on the sets and he decided to impress her with his training even after 20 years of their marriage.Also Read - Vaani Kapoor Channels Ethnic Vibes in Blush Pink Suit by Anita Dongre’s Worth Rs 1. 7 Lakh

Akshay Kumar can be heard saying, "My wife happened to be visiting on the sets when we shot this sequence of the jungle. So I had to pull all my tricks out of the bag because even after 20 years, I still can't help but want to impress her. I had to do the most chin-ups because there were other boys also but I had to do more than that so that she can be always impressed with me. Luckily, my wife notices everything so it's never in vain."

Twinkle, on the other hand, reacted to the video and commented, "Haha! On the contrary, I am terrified when he leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts. Stay safe Mr K #Bellbottom Repost@akshaykumar Lights, camera, #BellBottom in ACTION. Catch this behind the scene video! Releasing on the big screen also in 3D, on 19th August."

Known for doing his own stunts, Akshay even insisted on performing some high-octane action sequences, even though he was advised to use a body double.

Bell Bottom which going to be one of the biggest releases of the year will be unlocking cinemas after a long haul. The film will hit the theatres worldwide on August 19.