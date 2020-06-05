As a tribute to frontline warriors amid the testing times of coronavirus, actors Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji on Friday shared a new song Rakh Tu Hausla on social media. The Sooryavanshi actor posted the motivational song on Twitter in a bid to boost people’s spirit during this hour of crisis. Also Read - 'All-Pet' Private Jet to Reunite Stranded Pets in Delhi With Their Parents in Mumbai For THIS Cost Per Passenger

"Patience is a virtue; but in this fight against coronavirus, it has been the most powerful weapon for @MumbaiPolice. Here's #RakhTuHausla echoing a similar sentiment, a video tribute to all our frontline warriors", Akshay wrote.

The song also has a special appearance of actor Rani Mukerji and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh. Rani gave the voice over in the song noting that the current situation will change for good in a while. As the country battles the novel coronavirus, the song is an attempt to uplift the spirit of togetherness of every Indian during the unprecedented crisis.

Watch the song here:

Rakh Tu Hausla is set on the optimistic theme that sets out the message that the country will be back in all its glory from the current situation. Launched on Bhushan Kumar’s music label T-Series, the inspiring song is written and directed by Pravin Talan to support Mumbai Police Foundation.

Crooned by Swarit Nigamis, the soulful song is a gesture of dedication to Mumbai, its police personals, and the undying human spirit. The five-minute and 26-second long video feature various shots of police officials and medical professionals doing their duties during the time when the country is grappling with the contagion.