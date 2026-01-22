Akshay Kumar shares wife Twinkle Khanna’s secret anger signal on The Wheel of Fortune: ‘Meri side ka bistar geela hota hai’

Home

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrity relationships and marriages often become a hot topic of discussion and are looked upon. However, amid many turbulent relationships, one relationship that has stood the test of time is none other than that of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Seen for its honesty, humour and effortless charm, this duo is often seen making headlines for their light-hearted banter and candid revelations. One such similar situation happened again, when Akshay Kumar was seen creating a buzz after making a hilarious and heartfelt confession about his wife during the promo of his upcoming reality show, The Wheel of Fortune

Akshay Kumar returns to television with The Wheel of Fortune

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to return to television as the host of the brand-new reality show The Wheel of Fortune. In the opening episode, guests Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Shreyas Talpade will be appearing, leaving everyone entertained. As seen in the newly released promo, Akshay not only interacts with the celebrity guests but also makes a candid revelation about his wife, author Twinkle Khanna, sharing one of her habits when she is upset with him.

A light-hearted conversation that stole the spotlight

The promo opens with Akshay asking Riteish, “Teri shaadi ko kitne saal hue hai?” (For how many years have you been married?) In response, Riteish reveals that he and Genelia dated for 10 years and have been married for 14 years. Akshay then adds that he has been married for 25 years and offers free advice on learning to say sorry to one’s wife. Adding a comic twist to the moment, Genelia jokes, “He (Riteish) is Sorry Deshmukh.

Akshay Kumar’s hilarious confession about Twinkle Khanna

Akshay then makes a hilarious revelation about his wife, Twinkle Khanna, sharing the signs she shows when she is upset with him. “Meri biwi ka alag hai. Meri biwi jab merese gussa hoti hai mujhe pata hai kab pata chalta hai? Jab main sone jaata hoon. Kyunki jab main sone jaata hoon, meri side ka jo bistar hai, woh geela hota hai. Uspe paani pher diya hota hai.” (“My wife is different. When my wife gets angry with me, do you know when I realise it? When I go to sleep. Because when I go to sleep, my side of the bed is wet; she has poured water on it.”)

Soon, this revelation turns into the highlight of the show, leaving everyone in splits.

About Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in an intimate wedding ceremony attended only by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their son Aarav in 2002 and their daughter Nitara in 2012. Over the years, they have often shared goofy pictures and videos on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their playful relationship.

What’s next for Akshay on the work front

Speaking of Akshay’s work, he will be seen hosting his new reality show, The Wheel of Fortune. It is all set to premiere on January 27 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. Apart from this, he has Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline, slated to release on May 15, 2026. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. He also has Welcome To The Jungle and Haiwaan lined up.

