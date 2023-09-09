Home

Akshay Kumar-Shikhar Dhawan Seek Holy Blessings at Ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple – Watch

Akshay Kumar visited the ancient Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain on his 56th birthday while he was accompanied by cricketer-Shikhar Dhawan. - Watch

Akshay Kumar Seeks Blessings at Ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple: Akshay Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan recently visited the ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva has always had a religious significance and many celebs have shown their faith towards the same. Akshay and Shikhar looked content as they maintained deep composure while entering the temple premises and offering Pooja. The actor played the character of Lord Shiva in OMG 2 and is now gearing up for his next release Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Prior to the release of OMG 2, Akshay had visited Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand which is also dedicated to Lord Shiva.

AKSHAY KUMAR’S MAHAKESHWAR VISIT GOES VIRAL:

AKSHAY KUMAR PRAYS TO OLRD SHIVA ON 56TH BIRTHDAY

In the pictures and videos going viral, Akshay is seen dressed in saffron attire. Akshay and Shikhar were recorded and clicked as they offered prayers in front of Shivlinga. While speaking to the paparazzi both said that they prayed for national welfare and world peace. When a reported quizzed Shikhar about upcoming World Cup, Akshay interrupted and said, “This divine place is dedicated to Mahakaleshwar, we don’t seek small things here, we prayed for national and world peace.” The Mission Raniganj actor turned 56 on September 9, 2023.

Akshay began his career in 1991 with Saugandh and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller Khiladi. Later, he also worked in action films such as Mohra and Jaanwar and romantic movies like Yeh Dillagi, Dhadkan, Andaaz, and Namastey London. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming projects including Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others.

