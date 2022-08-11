Akshay Kumar on boycott Raksha Bandhan trend: Akshay Kumar and his four on-screen sisters – Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Sahejmeen Kaur and Smrithi Srikanth – speak on their latest release Raksha Bandhan which has hit the screens today as a big festive release alongside Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. In the interview, Akshay spills the beans on his past and how he was growing up as the ‘Purani Dilli’ boy. The actor says he has never left this place and he still resides there in his heart.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Aamir Khan Starrer Wins Heart But…

While the four girls share anecdotes about how they tried to prank Akshay, the superstar uses the platform to appeal to his audience to go and watch his movie amid all the #Boycott trends. He speaks on the negative campaigning around Raksha Bandhan and says, "Sabko apna apna hai, jisko jo bolna hai bolta hai. Hume apna kaam karna hai. Main unse haath jod ke yahi vinti karuga ki mat karo because har industry Hindustan ki economy ko badhane ke liye hai. Sab kar rahe hain kaam. Aur ye gine chune kuch log hain jo karna chahte hain, that is okay. If they feel like unko shanti milti hai, toh vo kare."

Here's Akshay Kumar unfiltered, funny and totally entertaining!