Akshay Kumar on Box Office clash with Aamir Khan: Akshay Kumar has once again spoken about his upcoming film clashing at the Box Office with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor has begun promoting Raksha Bandhan which is hitting the screens on August 11, the same date on which Aamir's much-awaited movie is also releasing after a long time. At a media interaction recently, when Akshay was asked to comment on the clash, he called it a normal Friday.

Akshay, who has teamed up again with Bhumi Pednekar for the Aanand L Rai directorial said it's festive week and we can see two, or three films releasing together which is fine and expected. The actor added that one can't escape a Box Office clash in the industry now because the pandemic has delayed many films' release and this is the time for them to come out.

What Akshay Kumar said facing a Box Office clash with Aamir Khan

Akshay was quoted as saying, "It's a good week and it has two three holidays. I think, two releases can work easily this week. The COVID pandemic was there for almost two and a half years, so two or three films releasing in a week is inevitable."

Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan on August 11

Interestingly, it was earlier reported that Akshay had postponed the release of his then-upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey for Laal Singh Chaddha. At the trailer launch of the film in Delhi, when Akshay was asked to comment on the same report and how his film has once again stood in front of Aamir’s film at the Box Office, he refused to believe any such report. Akshay said he doesn’t believe in these theories and said, “I don’t remember any such clash or delaying Bachchan Pandey as far as I can recall. However, I feel there is no clash between my film and Laal Singh Chaddha, There are just two good films coming together.”

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh alongside Aamir Khan. It’s an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Raksha Bandhan is an emotional drama where Akshay plays the role of an elder brother who wants to get his four sisters married before taking any plunge himself.