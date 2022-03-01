Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey has been in news ever since the makers have launched the action-packed trailer followed by the evil song Maar Khayega featuring Akshay Kumar.Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey Trailer Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon is Clearly on Fire - Watch

Introducing audiences to the deadly yet likeable gangster Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar in the action comedy, the song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya is fiery, fierce and up-tempo representing the protagonist’s personality.

Sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose, the energetic dance number has received a huge thumbs up from listeners, making it a bonafide hit! The song has crossed over 23 million views on YouTube.

Not your run-of-the-mill song, Maar Khayega is unconventional both in its treatment and picturization. Akshay Kumar’s antics as the lead protagonist Bachchhan Paandey and his energy takes it a notch higher.

Composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose, Maar Khayega has been shot on a mega-canvas, describing Bachchhan Paandey’s persona. The song also takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

Interestingly, Maar Khayega choreographed by Ganesh Acharya was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai’s Film city.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey whose trailer recently opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for Holi Pe Goli as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!

Note: This is a press release.