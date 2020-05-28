As per the ongoing reports, Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb film has been sold for a whopping amount for its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar considering the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and the fact that the theatres are not likely to open soon even when the lockdown is over. A report in Pinkvilla suggests that Laxmmi Bomb has fetched them a lot of money already. “Usually digital rights of a big film get sold at record prices of Rs 60-70 crore max. But since this film won’t have a theatrical release and will be straightaway sold to digital, they have fetched a huge price. Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 crore at the box office, despite a clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it, is much less.” Also Read - 'COVID Doesn't Stop Periods', Akshay Kumar Urges All to Donate Sanitary Napkins to Underprivileged Women

A trade analyst confirmed the news that, "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hotstar. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online."

He also said that the official announcement isn't being made for a reason. "The team needs a month to prepare the project. A bit of post-production work remains and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over. The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won't hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn't decided yet."

Releasing a film worldwide on a digital platform would work wonders for people living in the metros, where people know how to operate Hoststar but Akshay is a massy star and his films are equally popular in the heartland of the country. However, it will be a big challenge for the actor and his team to find out a way to reach out to those who don’t have an internet connection.