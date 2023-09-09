Home

Akshay Kumar Starrer Mission Raniganj’s Teaser Rules the Internet with Over 40 Million Views and Counting!

All eyes have been set on Akshay Kumar and Parineetichopra’s upcoming movie – ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue .’ Ever since the poster was unveiled, the movie has got the audience waiting for the release. The trailer of the movie was released on September 9 and already is trending on the internet and in the hearts of netizens. Pooja Entertainment, a pioneer in film production known for backing gritty, brave, and content-driven mega spectacles is back with one more cinematic experience the teaser for real-life-based drama is out.

Helmed by National award winner Tinu Suresh Desai, the film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role of a real-life hero late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill. Gill played a vital role in rescuing miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. This remarkable mission is documented as one of the world’s most successful rescue operations against all odds.

Mission Raniganj: Watch Teaser

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue teaser has already clocked 40 million views within one day of its release, and is still trending on YouTube and Twitter.

The teaser promises an exciting ride, full of suspense, bravery, and the determination to overcome tough obstacles. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumund Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Varun Badola. Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the mastermind running Pooja Entertainment, are known for backing content-oriented storylines that offer a cinematic marvel experience to the audience.

Mission Raniganj is produced by the team of Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film is set to hit theatres on October 6th, 2023.

