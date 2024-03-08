Home

Akshay Kumar Talks About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Event, Says, ‘Performed Till 3 AM’

Akshay Kumar openly discussed his performance of 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha' at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally came to an end on March 03, 2024. The entire Bollywood fraternity was invited to the mega event. Among them was Akshay Kumar, who made interesting revelations about the event. The actor also graced the event and dished out a memorable performance on ‘Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha’ for all the guests. Now, Akshay revealed that it took place at 3 AM in the morning.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar stated, “It happened around 3 in the morning. It was grand of course, but besides that the Ambani family was so loving and caring, they left no stone unturned to make everyone feel included. Anant and Radhika were very gracious hosts, may Mahakaal bless the happy couple.”

About Akshay Kumar’s Performance

Akshay set the stage on fire with his mind-blowing performance at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. The actor took the centre stage and gave a power-packed performance at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. The actor took to the stage alone, showcasing not only his dancing skills with a few songs but also singing ‘Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha.’

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Akshay was captured performing at the pre-wedding celebration, holding a dhol. His dynamic performance garnered admiration from all, including Mukesh Ambani. Further, the businessman made his way towards Akshay and gave him a warm-tight hug. Nita also followed and applauded Akshay for his performance.

Apart from Akshay, different actors inclduing Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, were also seen performing at the pre-wedding bash. It happens once in a blue when all three Khans are seen together on a stage. The Khans were seen acing the hook step of the RRR song.

Some of the famous celebs from B-town including Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were a part of the pre-wedding bash.

