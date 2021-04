Mumbai: Another Bollywood actor who tested positive for novel coronavirus is superstar Akshay Kumar. He has isolated himself in his home and following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Akshay, who is prepping for Ram Setu, asked near and dear ones to get themselves tested who came close to him. The actor’s representative issued a statement that read Also Read - Mumbai Indians: How Will Change of Venue, Schedule Affect MI's Strategy in Upcoming IPL 2021?