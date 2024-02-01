Home

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Celebrate Last Day Of Shoot, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Smeared With Mud, Pics Go Viral

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Celebrate Last Day Of Shoot, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Smeared With Mud, Pics Go Viral

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff celebrate wrapping up of their upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Pics go viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Celebrate Last Day Of Shoot, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Smeared With Mud

Jordan: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, recently posted a photo on Instagram announcing the completion of his filming for the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Akshay Kumar and other co-actors including Tiger Shroff can be seen in an image taken at the Dead Sea. In the picture, Akshaya is unrecognisable after smearing mud all over his body. Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post.

Trending Now

Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Poses with Tiger Shroff

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were seen showing off their muscular bodies and smiling for the camera. Akshay alongside other members stood out in the sun, covered in mud posing for the picture.

You may like to read

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Sharing his photo on Instagram with his fans, Akshay captioned his image, “Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’ (sic).”

Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar Smear Mud Over Their Body

Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar recently shared photos of themselves covered in mud. Alaya captioned the pictures with “Enjoying a natural spa day in the Dead Sea” while Manushi mentioned that she was about to float in the Dead Sea, checking another item off her list.

Take a look at Alaya F’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Take On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie

The recent release of the film’s teaser has generated a lot of excitement among the audience. Director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar, recently expressed his thoughts with ANI, He stated, “The film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has involved immense hard work and dedication, with shooting taking place in multiple countries and with a highly skilled crew from around the world. Akshay Sir and Tiger, India’s original action heroes, have effortlessly tackled the challenging sequences, while still keeping the film accessible to a wide audience. I am extremely excited to bring this film to their fans and audiences in April 2024 on the big screens for Eid (sic).”

Everything You Need To Know About Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters in Eid 2024. The highly anticipated movie was shot in several locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating negative role and also features Sonakshi Sinha in a substantial character. The movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.