Home

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Are Men in Black at Rakul-Jackky’s Wedding, Don’t Miss Their Baraat Dance With Dulhe Ki Mom – Watch Viral Video

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Are Men in Black at Rakul-Jackky’s Wedding, Don’t Miss Their Baraat Dance With Dulhe Ki Mom – Watch Viral Video

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff extended the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan swag to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa last weekend. Here's a viral clip from their entry.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff at Jackky-Rakul's wedding

Rakul-Jackky wedding video: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were the special guests at the star-studded wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The wedding took place in Goa over the last weekend and saw many Bollywood celebrities enjoying the ceremonies and celebrating their union. A special video has now surfaced on the internet which shows the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars entering Jackky’s baarat.

Trending Now

The video features Akshay and Tiger, dressed in all-black outfits, as they congratulate Jackky who seems to be sitting on a Ghodi. The two stars then participate in the baarat as Jackky‘s mom tries to make them dance. Father Vashu Bhagnani and the rest of the family also share their excitement and happiness with the two stars during the baarat.

You may like to read

Watch Akshay and Tiger’s video from Rakul-Jackky’s wedding:

#WATCH | Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attended the wedding celebrations of actor Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh in Goa. (21.2) pic.twitter.com/l64R1QNIKA — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Rakul and Jackky got married on February 21 in a dual wedding ceremony. The couple first had an Anand Karaj ceremony followed by a Sindhi wedding. The two looked gorgeous together in their intricately designed Tarun Tahiliani wedding looks. The two also had Hadli, Sangeet and cocktail as part of their pre-wedding festivities in Goa. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Deol and many other celebs were part of the three-day-long wedding in Goa.

Meanwhile, the newlyweds will be going on their honeymoon later. The groom’s father earlier confirmed that Jackky-Rakul will be holidaying together after the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is produced by Pooja Entertainment, Jackky’s home production. The film, also starring Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is slated to hit the screens as the big Eid release this year on April 24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.