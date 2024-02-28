Home

Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff Set to Make You Dance with ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’ from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The latest release, 'Mast Malang Jhoom,' from the movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is now available. Tune in to this lively dance track and groove along!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The movie features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Now, the makers of the movie have released a new song from the film named ‘Mast Malang Jhoom.’ The groovy beats of the song have left the hearts of fans racing. Also, now, the fans are extremely excited and counting down the days until the film hits the big screens.

Zee Music Company on Tuesday shared the teaser of the song that they captioned, “You’ve seen the action. You’ve seen the bromance. Now watch us Jhoom! #MastMalangJhoom teaser out now: link in bio Song out tomorrow.” Now, on Wednesday the song has been released gaining attention. The song is a lively track which has the potential to become a real party anthem. The song also gives a sneak peek into the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar as Bade Miyan and Tiger Shroff as Chote Miyan, setting the dance floor on fire alongside the charismatic Sonakshi Sinha.

Take a look here:



Sonakshi Sinha’s face being unveiled as the first female lead adds another layer of excitement promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience. Now, coming to the song, then it is sung by Arijit Singh and music composed+sung by Vishal Mishra. Also, Nikhat Gandhi elevates the song with her mesmerising female vocals. Further, the lyrics of the song are penned by the talented Irshad Kamil, choreography by Bosco Ceaser and music by Zee, ensuring it’s a guaranteed chartbuster.

In addition to the filmmakers, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have shared the song video on their social platforms, igniting the excitement of fans nationwide, the duo shared, “Energy- MAST Beats- MALANG Groove- JHOOM It’s time to dance to the beats of Mast Malang Jhoom!”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Further, the movie is produced by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. Lastly, the ensemble cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

