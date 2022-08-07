Akshay Kumar is coming up with Raksha Bandhan which is slated to release on August 11. In one of his interviews, the Khiladi said he wanted to take on diverse projects but there is a condition that it should cater to family audiences. Whether it is a psycho-thriller or a social drama, a genre that Akshay Kumar has tried his hand on aplenty, the actor said he wants his films to be watched without any hesitation. While speaking to PTI, the superstar said, “I want to try my hand at different types of content. I don’t want to form any kind of image. But I ensure one thing that the films I do, they have to be family entertainers”.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Breaks Down on TV Show After Kid Sings 'Ek Hazaaron Me Meri Behna...' - Watch Viral Video

Akshay Kumar focuses on family entertainers

The 54-year-old actor said he would never want to be associated with "ghinoni" (filthy) films. "I don't want to make a 'ghinoni' (filthy) film. Even if it is a psycho-thriller movie or a social drama, it should be viewed by families without any hesitancy. I believe in making films, keeping in mind its message and the commercial aspects, that will entertain the family audience," he added.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming release Raksha Bandhan is yet another family entertainer from the actor, joining his recent string of movies such as Atrangi Re, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Good Newwz and Mission Mangal. He said Raksha Bandhan is a an important film for the "society and for our families". "It is about bonding between siblings," he added.

In the Aanand L Rai-directorial, Kumar stars as Raju, a sweetshop owner who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married. The movie features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar’s on-screen sisters.

Akshay Kumar shares his bond with sister Alka

Akshay dedicated the film to his sister, Alka, who serves as a co-producer. “My sister is everything to me. We share a great bond. We, as a family, believe in just being happy. When we didn’t have this kind of money and we used to live in Mumbai’s Koliwada locality, we were still happy and had a lot of fun. “We were very content with what we had in those days. On Saturdays, we used to avoid having our food because we liked watching movies in theatres. The atmosphere in our house was always lively and joyful.”

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay Kumar’s second project with Rai after 2021’s Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.