Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna escape major road mishap in Juhu; Actor rushes to help injured

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had a close call on Monday evening when their convoy was hit in a chain accident near Juhu, but the actor’s quick response helped avert serious harm.

Published date india.com Published: January 19, 2026 11:21 PM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, were involved in a scary road accident on Monday evening, shortly after returning to Mumbai from an overseas trip. The incident took place while the couple was travelling from the airport to their Juhu home, leaving locals and onlookers shaken for a brief while.

What exactly happened on the road?

According to early information, a speeding Mercedes first crashed into an auto rickshaw. The force of the impact pushed the auto into a vehicle from Akshay Kumar’s security convoy. This, in turn, caused the security car to ram into the actor’s SUV, resulting in a chain collision near the Silver Beach cafe area in Juhu.

The sudden crash created panic on the road, with several people rushing towards the spot. The auto rickshaw was badly damaged and appeared crushed under the security vehicle, raising fears about the safety of those inside.

This is a developing story….

