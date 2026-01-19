Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna escape major road mishap in Juhu; Actor rushes to help injured

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, were involved in a scary road accident on Monday evening, shortly after returning to Mumbai from an overseas trip. The incident took place while the couple was travelling from the airport to their Juhu home, leaving locals and onlookers shaken for a brief while.

What exactly happened on the road?

According to early information, a speeding Mercedes first crashed into an auto rickshaw. The force of the impact pushed the auto into a vehicle from Akshay Kumar’s security convoy. This, in turn, caused the security car to ram into the actor’s SUV, resulting in a chain collision near the Silver Beach cafe area in Juhu.

The sudden crash created panic on the road, with several people rushing towards the spot. The auto rickshaw was badly damaged and appeared crushed under the security vehicle, raising fears about the safety of those inside.

This is a developing story….