After cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra, actor Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal share beautiful and breathtaking pictures of the sunset. Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor wrote, “Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully”. The Uri actor too shared a pic of him standing in the balcony facing the sun. He wrote, “no filter with yellow heart emoji”. Also Read - Markets Open, Flight Operations Resume at Mumbai Airport as Cyclone Nisarga Weakens | 10 Points

Mumbai is already put under red alert as cyclone Nisarga is moving towards the city with a wind speed of about 110 km. As per the reports, a 58-year-old man died after an electric pole fell on him in Alibag area of Raigad and many trees were uprooted in Pune. At least 30 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the vulnerable areas of Maharashtra (20) and Gujarat (10). Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: CM Uddhav Thackeray Asks Officials to Get Ready For Rescue, Relief Operation

Have a look:

Lately, Vicky Kaushal has been sharing updates on his quarantine activities by pictures and videos on his social media handles. He gave out an example of how even dogs are aware of social distancing protocols amid coronavirus crisis and posted a picture of himself with his pawed friend. In the picture, Vicky is seen extending hands towards a dog for a handshake but the dog doesn’t seem to respond back.

On the other hand, Akshay had shared guidelines earlier today to help citizens of Mumbai stay safe during the cyclone. Sharing a video, Akshay wrote on Twitter: “The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being.”