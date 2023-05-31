Home

Akshay Kumar’s Viral Backpack With Strange LED Lights Costs Rs 35,000 And It’s Really a Show Stealer – Watch Video

Akshay Kumar's backpack with LED lights goes viral on the internet. Check price of the bag and where to buy it.

Akshay Kumar carrying a unique bag at airport (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar viral backpack: Akshay Kumar became the talk of the town on Tuesday after he was clicked by the paparazzi at a private airport in Mumbai. However, the reason was not his movie, a song, or any statement that he might have given in an interview. It’s because of a bag that he was carrying as he travelled back from Uttarakhand after completing the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Shankara’.

Akshay was sporting a casual black look with a regular hoodie and a pair of cargo pants. However, his backpack got all the attention as it featured a set of LED lights positioned as blinking eyes. Check out the viral video of Akshay Kumar carrying the unique backpack here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Now, the bag that you see on Akshay is called ‘Iron Man LED Display Backpack’ and it is available online in many colours and designs. The cost of this bag varies from Rs 9,000-35,000 and the one that the actor carries probably costs the maximum. You can choose from the many varieties from their respective editions available online. Another interesting feature of the bag is that you can control the LED lights from an app on your mobile phone.

Meanwhile, Akshay recently talked about the failure of his movies at the Box Office and how does he take a financial hit because of that. In an interview with Mint, the actor spoke in length about losing money equally when his films are rejected by the audience. When asked if he charges Rs 127 crore for a film, he said, “It’s not true. I am not charging upfront. I am the partner in the films. If Selfiee has flopped, I will not get money or will get just 10% of what my fee was. Today, if you come to me with an idea and if we work on the film, we will work as partners and release it together. If it works, both of us will earn. If not, we both will earn less or not at all. But it won’t go in minus.”

