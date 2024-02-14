Home

Akshay Kumar Visits BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, Spotted Wearing White Kurta-Pyjama – Watch Viral Video

Akshay Kumar visited the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi as PM Modi inaugurates the grand Hindu temple on Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar is the first movie star to visit the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The actor was clicked by the media as he stepped inside the grand temple on the day of its inauguration. The actor, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, looked handsome. He quickly made his way inside the temple as the media followed him for a small byte.

Akshay didn’t make any comment or speak about his visit to the newly built temple. He, however, folded his hands and kept walking. The temple stands as a historic step in strengthening India-UAE ties and Akshay was there to support the same cross-cultural dialogue. He is a popular name there and has shot many of his large-scale movies in various parts of the country.

Check the viral video of Akshay Kumar entering the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi:

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at Abu Dhabi BAPS temple to be inaugurated by PM Modi today pic.twitter.com/pX3PsWmgqI — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on Wednesday, is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. It is being seen as a significant step for the UAE’s diverse Hindu community. The temple is wonderfully constructed with intricate stone carvings and Vastu considerations. It stands at a height of 108 feet, 262 feet in length and 180 feet in width.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Mandir (@bapsyouth)

Earlier last year, Akshay visited the temple with the team of his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The actor was shooting for the film in Abu Dhabi when he took time out and paid a quick visit to the temple which was still under construction. He also performed the Aarti and talked to the priest.

He then placed a brick in the construction of the temple. Speaking about visiting the site, he said back then: “They are creating history… What they are creating is not just a service to our community, but to mankind. Creating a new world where there is peace, love, and support from one human to another; there truly is nothing more powerful than that… ‘Love can move mountains’ is a true testimony to your efforts… truly overwhelming! It’s a dream of dreams (sic).”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.