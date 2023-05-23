Home

Akshay Kumar Visits Kedarnath Temple to Seek Blessings, Watch Video

Akshay Kumar can be seen surrounded by his fans, who were clicking the pictures of the actor at Kedarnath Temple. Watch the video.

Akshay Kumar at Kedarnath Temple

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited the Kedarnath Temple amid tight security and offered prayers. In the pictures, he was seen greeting his fans outside the temple. The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share the video from his recent visit. He wrote in the caption, “Jai Baba Bholenath”. In the video, Akshay can be seen surrounded by his fans, who were clicking the pictures of the actor.

Earlier, the actor also visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi during the shoot of his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan are directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani will see Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran play the antagonist.

#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited Baba Kedarnath temple today and offered prayers. pic.twitter.com/0KLkYSF8Cz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2023

Akshay began his career in 1991 with Saugandh and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller Khiladi. Later, he also worked in action films such as Mohra and Jaanwar and romantic movies like Yeh Dillagi, Dhadkan, Andaaz, and Namastey London.

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming projects including OMG 2, Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others.

