Akshay Kumar vs Aamir Khan at Box Office: Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his next movie – Raksha Bandhan which will be hitting the theatres on August 11. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a clip as he wrote how Raksha Bandhan is a story of ‘feelings’ and bondings. His Twitter post read, “Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan – laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster (sic).”Also Read - Akshay Kumar on Not Doing Film Like Prithviraj if it Fails: 'If People Want to Watch Films With No Controversies...'

Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! ❤️#RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022.#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/nDVOgVz5vJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2022

Interestingly, the announcement comes weeks after Aamir Khan revealed the release date of his film – Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir’s film, which is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, is also slated to hit the screens on August 11. With Akshay also taking over the screens on the same day, it is going to be a big clash at the Box Office. Also Read - 'Meri Mamma Kehti Thi': Aamir Khan's Dialogue From Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hit Meme Now

Laal Singh Chaddha which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in important roles, was earlier releasing in April. However, the makers decided to postpone the release to avoid the clash with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 at the Box Office.

Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai, is set in the heartland of India and features Bhumi Pednekar alongside Akshay in the lead. This will be the first film for Akshay after the failure of Samrat Prithviraj which was released earlier this month and opened a pandora box of trolling for Akshay and the makers. Which film are you excited to watch on August 11 now – Raksha Bandhan or Laal Singh Chaddha?